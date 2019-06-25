Tuesday Update on BLBA U14 Baseball Team at the BCS National Championship in Fort Myers, Florida
BLBA won this morning/Tuesday against SBO Florida.
Riley Ruiz pitched a complete game as BLBA has captured a spot in the Top 10 of Perfect Game BCS National Championship.
Score of game was 6 to 2.
BLBA beat David Bosque who is considered a Top 10 Prospect of the 2022 class who fastball reaches 90 mph.
Again, that Final Score:
BLBA U14 6, SBO Florida 2
The BLBA Sterling baseball team:
Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford HS
AJ Camp-Porter Ridge
Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School
Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford
Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan
Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS
Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS
Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS
Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan
Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School
Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School
Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove
Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School
Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford
Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va
