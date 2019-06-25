Tuesday Update on BLBA U14 Baseball Team at the BCS National Championship in Fort Myers, Florida

BLBA won this morning/Tuesday against SBO Florida.

Riley Ruiz pitched a complete game as BLBA has captured a spot in the Top 10 of Perfect Game BCS National Championship.

Score of game was 6 to 2.

BLBA beat David Bosque who is considered a Top 10 Prospect of the 2022 class who fastball reaches 90 mph.

Again, that Final Score:

BLBA U14 6, SBO Florida 2

The BLBA Sterling baseball team:

Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford HS

AJ Camp-Porter Ridge

Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School

Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford

Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan

Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS

Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS

Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS

Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan

Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School

Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School

Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove

Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School

Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford

Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va