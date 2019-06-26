HPU Panthers Place Program Record 15 on Academic MLax All-SoCon

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Fifteen members of the High Point University men’s lacrosse team have been named to the Academic All-Southern Conference (SoCon) Team, the league announced today (June 25).

The list features repeat award winners in redshirt-senior Chris Young, senior Griff Caligiuri, juniors Luke Cappetto, Nick Walsh and Dalton Sulver and redshirt-sophomore Chris Price. Meanwhile, seniors Jake Schleppy, Peyton Bozel and Brandon Savoie, juniors Ben Baker and Davis Sampere and sophomores Tyler Stinson, Colin Clothier, Sean Coughlin and Clayton Krol make their first appearance on the list.

To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester and were required to compete in at least one-half of their teams’ competitions. In addition, the student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.

The 15 Panthers is the most players in program-history to earn the honor, out-numbering the previous record of nine in 2018, 2016 and 2015. This is also the most by any team in the SoCon.