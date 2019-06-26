The AJGA/American Junior Golf Association’s Wyndham Cup coming to Winston-Salem’s Old Town Club June 30-July 3

**********The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to host the Wyndham Cup. The event will take place at Old Town Club, June 30-July 3, 2019.**********

Players to Watch

Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts

Thorbjornsen is the reigning champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and is verbally committed to Stanford University. He has nine top-10 finishes in National Junior Golf, including a victory at the 2018 playing of The PING Invitational. He enters the tournament two weeks after making the cut at the 119th U.S. Open, becoming only the second seventeen-year-old to make the cut in the last 10 years, joining Beau Hossler (2012).

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Claycomb is a rising senior and is verbally committed to the University of Alabama. He has 15 top-five finishes and finished first at the 2017 PING Invitational. Claycomb is a two-time First Team Rolex Junior All-American.

Karl Vilips of Australia and Wesley Chapel, Florida

Vilips is a rising senior and is verbally committed to Stanford University. He is currently ranked No. 4 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings and has five first-place finishes. He was a member of the 2018, 2017, and 2016 Rolex Junior All-American Team.

Rose Zhang of Irvine, California

Zhang is a rising junior verbally committed to Stanford University. She has five first-place finishes including three invitational titles. Zhang is currently No. 1 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings and was a 2017 and 2018 First Team Rolex Junior All-American.

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida

Pano is a rising sophomore and is currently ranked No. 2 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings. Pano has two first-place finishes including the 2019 Rolex Girls Junior Championship. She made history as the youngest player to ever win an AJGA title at 12 years and 11 days.

Alexa Melton of Covina, California

Melton will attend Pepperdine University in the fall and is currently No. 3 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings. She has 13 top-five finishes and was a member of the 2018 Rolex Junior All-American Team.

Tournament Notes

40 of the country’s top junior golfers will be in attendance in an East vs. West team match play tournament

Second year at the Old Town Club

52 college commits are in the field

Six countries and 19 states are in the field

48 AJGA Champions are in the field