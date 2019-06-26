Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Most teams end up losing tonight but, Rockers and Greensboro Red Wings find a way to win again:SAL/ALPB/CPL/CL/Legion Ball and on Wednesday, Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS) will start for the West VA Power vs. GSO Hoppers, 12 Noon at FNB Field

**********On Wednesday at 12 Noon at First National Bank Field, we have the Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. the West Virginia Power…The West VA Power will call on RHP Devin Sweet, to start on the hill for the Power…The RHP is a second-year player in the Seattle Mariners professional baseball system/organization, and he is from Greensboro, N.C. and Southeast Guilford High School…Former SEG Falcon on the hill at Noon, on Wednesday, at FNB Field and leading his WVA Power into action, vs. the Greensboro Grasshoppers….**********

South Atlantic League:

West Virginia Power 12, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6

WP:Ryan Inman(7-5)/LP:Luis Nova(1-2)

Hoppers(46-29/2-4)/Power(40-36/3-3)

Power Line: 12-15-0 Hoppers' Line:6-10-1

TOG-3:17/Attendance 3,132 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 6, Sugar Land Skeeters 0

Rockers(34-25)/Skeeters(31-28)

TOG-2:44/Attendance 4,161 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas

Coastal Plain League:

Game One

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Forest City Owls 3…(7 Innings)

TOG-2:07

Game Two

Forest City Owls 13, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7

Owls(11-9)/HiToms(7-13)

Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) 3-5/2 Runs/5 RBI…

TOG-2:39/Attendance 750

Wislon Tobs 7, Asheboro Copperheads 2

Carolina League:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3

Dash(40-30)/Pelicans(22-51)

TOG-2:27/Attendance 2,252 at Winston-Salem’ BB&T Ballpark

Appalachian League:

Kingsport Mets 4, Burlington Royals 3

Royals(4-3)/Mets(5-3)

TOG-2:50/Attendance 836 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

American Legion Baseball:

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 6, Kernersville 1

FINAL | GSO 6, KVL 1

Timely hitting and a complete game from Brandon Leonard led to the team’s fourth win of the year and second in the last three games.

Next game is Thursday at home against @87HiToms!