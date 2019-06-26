Wednesday Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers push past Power, but West VA Power pitcher Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS/N.C. Central) gives a very good account of himself on the mound

The Greensboro Grasshoppers took down the West Virginia Power poles today at First National Bank Field and this is how the game went….

South Atlantic League Baseball final from FNB Field:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, West Virginia Power 2

WP:Cam Alldred(2-0)/LP:Devin Sweet(3-3)…Devin Sweet from Southeast Guilford High School and North Carolina Central University…Sweet worked a total of five full innings, giving up three runs on six hits, while walking four Greensboro Grasshoppers batters, and striking out six….

Sweet worked his way out of a huge jam in the fifth inning with the bases full of Grasshoppers and two outs, and Sweet proceeded to get the Hoppers Kyle Mottice to hit a chopping ground ball back to mound, and Sweet threw out Mottice at first base to close out the inning and what a stretch of baseball that was, with Sweet working out of that jam in the fifth and leaving the bases loaded with Greensboro runners, but when Devin Sweet got to the sixth inning, things turned sour….

In the sixth inning Sweet could not get a single out and the Hoppers were coming at him again, and they got they got the bases loaded again and Sweet had to leave the game, as the West Virginia Power turned to their bullpen for relief…

Going to the top of the sixth, Sweet and the Power had stayed tied with the Grasshoppers at 1-1, and that was after Sweet survived that bases-loaded fifth inning jam, but in the sixth, they(Hoppers) scored two runs and both runners belonged to Devin Sweet, but for the game, Sweet ended up only giving up three runs to GSO…

Devin Sweet gave an excellent account of himself today out there on the bump, at First National Bank Field and we still keep going back to that fifth inning, and in that brief instance, we saw Devin Sweet deliver one of the best escape efforts we have ever witnessed, as he got out of there allowing no runs, with just one out and the bases were in a FOG/Full of Grasshoppers….

Great work today Devin Sweet, and the developmental process you were a part of today, will make you an even better West Virginia Power pitcher in the future…..

Here is a note on Sweet’s game today from the West Virginia Power website:

Devin Sweet (3-3) made his third start of the season for the Power (3-4, 40-37) and entered the matchup without allowing a run in his first two outings as a starter. However, after a scoreless first, Sweet saw his 12-inning scoreless streak snapped in the second, as Michael Gretler brought in a run on a double play ball to gave the Grasshoppers (3-4, 47-29) a 1-0 lead.

More totals/notes on today’s game with the Power and the Hoppers…

Records:

Hoppers(47-29/3-4)…Power(40-37/3-4)

Hoppers' Line:9-13-0 Power' Line: 2-4-0

TOG-3:01/Attendance 3,644 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field…

*****Greensboro’s Mason Martin hit his 20th homer of the season today(a two-run shot) and drove in two runs, to give him 69 RBI for the season and Martin leads the South Atlantic League in both categories…The Hoppers’ Fabricio Macias went 4-5 at the plate in the ballgame, with a Double and Macias drove in 3 runs today….

The Hoppers lost 3B/DH Pat Dorrian prior to the game, as Dorrian was traded by the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Baltimore Orioles, and was assigned to the Orioles Advanced A team, in Frederick, Maryland….