A few views on High School Football News, as we head into the 4th of July Week

Here are a few notes on the Guilford County teams, coming in from Twitter this week and if know of more news, send it our way…

Dudley Football:

40+ freshmen can out to play Dudley football. After two weeks, 40+ freshmen still play Dudley football, putting in a lot of hard work.

Grimsley Football:

Completed June workouts today(Grimsley) with a 7 on 7 vs. @TigerNation_RHS! Proud of the effort and commitment our players continue to show! Continue to be tough, together, and determined! Next up – Team Camp on July 8th!

Page Football:

Team Challenge put on by our guy from the National Guard. Hard work, communication, leadership, and efficiency all required! Great way to end our month of June! #26STRONG

CLICK HERE to see more….

Ben L. Smith Football from Coach Brandon Wiggins:

Literally told my guys this yesterday. No one is going to sit and go 5 wide EVERY play or 2 man the whole game. I appreciate the look and reps against it, but we are going to work on what we are going to do in the Fall, over the summer not train to be a 7on7 Passing league team….

Various Notes for this week from Ragsdale Coach Johnny Boykin on Twitter:

CLICK HERE for Coach Boykin and you will get some key info, from the Tigers’ camp.

Last Word from Northern Guilford Football on Twitter, taking us back to the Guilford College 7 on 7’s this past Saturday…

CLICK HERE for the NG Nighthawks’ update….

Northwest Guilford football had a Youth Football Camp this week:

Great youth camp. These young men worked hard the last 3 days. Thanks to ?@SmoothieKing? for the treat.

CLICK HERE to see more…..

If we get more updates, we will add them in…..