Brittany Brown Named HPU Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury announced the hiring of Brittany Brown as an assistant coach today (June 26).

“I can’t wait to work with Brittany again,” Banbury said. “She has gained a lot of experience as a head coach and assistant coach throughout her career. She is a good recruiter and also knows my system. I’m really excited to have her on staff.”

Brown comes to High Point after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant at Delaware State. Prior to her time in Dover, Del., she served as the head coach at the Community College of Rhode Island from 2013-2018. While she was at the helm for the Knights, Brown captured three regional championships (2010-13), a district title (2012-13) and produced its one Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American and one NJCCA All-American.

She played semi-professionally for the Flint (Mich.) Monarchs before entering the coaching ranks.

As a player, Brown helped lead Florida Gulf Coast University an Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, two Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearances and a 50-12 overall record from 2008-10. Prior to playing at FGCU, she was an All-Jay Hawk Conference and All-Region selection at Labette Community College (Kan.).

Brown graduated from FGCU with a bachelor’s in Communication Arts in 2010.