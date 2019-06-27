Former N.C. State Wolfpack Basketball star Andrea Stinson named new Girls Basketball Coach at Burlington Williams High School

**********One of the Top Female Basketball Players in North Carolina High School and College History, to be the new head Girls Basketball Coach at Williams High School, in Burlington, N.C.**********

from David Kehrli at the The Times-News in Burlington, N.C.

A name familiar to Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball fans is the new Williams High School girls' basketball coach.

Andrea Stinson, a former North Carolina State standout, was hired to be the Bulldogs girls’ basketball coach.

“Just overall personality and how she’s committed to the game of basketball and committed to young student athletes,” Williams athletics director Todd Davis said. “She seemed like a good fit for us and kind of the direction we want to go.”

Stinson most recently was the girls’ basketball coach at Newton-Conover for five seasons from 2013-18.

Stinson played guard for the Wolfpack from 1988-91 under Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow. She sits at first in school history in career scoring average (22.7), third in career scoring (2,136) and third in steals (286). She was part of N.C. State’s 2013 Hall of Fame Class and a two-time Kodak All-American.

Stinson was named the 1987 North Carolina High School Athletic Association's Female Athlete of the Year after her senior season when North Mecklenburg High School ended with a 26-0 record and a Class 4-A state title.