HPU MLax Panthers Put Program Record 42 on SoCon Honor Roll

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team have placed a program-record 42 players on the Southern Conference (SoCon) Honor Roll, the conference announced Wednesday (June 26).

The Panthers’ 42 selections include four four-time members in seniors Peyton Bozel, Griff Caligiuri, Ryan McLaughlin and Jake Schleppy and seven winners of the Commissioner’s Medal. Schleppy was the lone 4.0 on the team. To earn SoCon Honor Roll distinction a student-athlete must garner at least a 3.0 GPA during the 2017-18 scholastic year. Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s Medal is giving to student-athletes with a 3.8 or better GPA during the year.

As with yesterday’s Academic All-SoCon announcement, the Purple & White paced the conference with their 42 selections. HPU’s closest competition came from Mercer, which produced 31 honorees.

High Point’s SoCon Honor Roll Members:

Name Class Times Selected Jake Schleppy Sr. 4th Colin Clothier Soph. 2nd Hunter Vines Fr. 1st Antonio Arcona Fr. 1st Hayden Baker Soph. 2nd Brandon Savoie Sr. 3rd Brian Stamm Jr. 3rd Sean Coughlin Soph. 2nd Dalton Sulver Jr. 3rd Tyler Stinson Soph. 2nd Michael Ippolito Fr. 1st Peyton Bozel Sr. 4th Chris Price R-So. 2nd Chris Young R-Sr. 2nd Taylor Acra Soph. 1st Ian Sheekey Jr. 3rd Griff Caligiuri Sr. 4th Davis Sampere Jr. 3rd Mitchel Snyder Jr. 1st Nick Walsh Jr. 3rd Ricky Koehler Jr. 1st Ben Baker Jr. 3rd Isaac Newland Soph. 2nd PJ Peters Soph. 1st Will Hynson Soph. 1st Matt Sellers Soph. 1st Luke Cappetto Jr. 2nd Clayton Krol So. 2nd Trey Smith Fr. 1st Griffin Basile R-So. 3rd Zach Diamond Fr. 1st Ryan McLaughlin Sr. 4th Adam Ritter Fr. 1st Grant Ammann So. 2nd Nate Carter Jr. 1st Jack Cook So. 2nd Andrew Albertson Fr. 1st Joel Scerbo Fr. 1st AJ King Fr. 1st Patrick Boppel Jr. 2nd Zach Raudenbush Fr. 1st Riley Smith So. 1st

HPU Selections Per Year

Year Selections 2019 42 2018 36 2017 33 2016 30 2015 28