HPU MLax Panthers Put Program Record 42 on SoCon Honor Roll

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team have placed a program-record 42 players on the Southern Conference (SoCon) Honor Roll, the conference announced Wednesday (June 26).

The Panthers’ 42 selections include four four-time members in seniors Peyton Bozel, Griff Caligiuri, Ryan McLaughlin and Jake Schleppy and seven winners of the Commissioner’s Medal. Schleppy was the lone 4.0 on the team. To earn SoCon Honor Roll distinction a student-athlete must garner at least a 3.0 GPA during the 2017-18 scholastic year. Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s Medal is giving to student-athletes with a 3.8 or better GPA during the year.

As with yesterday’s Academic All-SoCon announcement, the Purple & White paced the conference with their 42 selections. HPU’s closest competition came from Mercer, which produced 31 honorees.

High Point’s SoCon Honor Roll Members:

Name                    Class   Times Selected
Jake Schleppy           Sr.     4th
Colin Clothier          Soph.   2nd
Hunter Vines            Fr.     1st
Antonio Arcona          Fr.     1st
Hayden Baker            Soph.   2nd
Brandon Savoie          Sr.     3rd
Brian Stamm             Jr.     3rd
Sean Coughlin           Soph.   2nd
Dalton Sulver           Jr.     3rd
Tyler Stinson           Soph.   2nd
Michael Ippolito        Fr.     1st
Peyton Bozel            Sr.     4th
Chris Price             R-So.   2nd
Chris Young             R-Sr.   2nd
Taylor Acra             Soph.   1st
Ian Sheekey             Jr.     3rd
Griff Caligiuri         Sr.     4th
Davis Sampere           Jr.     3rd
Mitchel Snyder          Jr.     1st
Nick Walsh              Jr.     3rd
Ricky Koehler           Jr.     1st
Ben Baker               Jr.     3rd
Isaac Newland           Soph.   2nd
PJ Peters               Soph.   1st
Will Hynson             Soph.   1st
Matt Sellers            Soph.   1st
Luke Cappetto           Jr.     2nd
Clayton Krol            So.     2nd
Trey Smith              Fr.     1st
Griffin Basile          R-So.   3rd
Zach Diamond            Fr.     1st
Ryan McLaughlin         Sr.     4th
Adam Ritter             Fr.     1st
Grant Ammann            So.     2nd
Nate Carter             Jr.     1st
Jack Cook               So.     2nd
Andrew Albertson        Fr.     1st
Joel Scerbo             Fr.     1st
AJ King                 Fr.     1st
Patrick Boppel          Jr.     2nd
Zach Raudenbush         Fr.     1st
Riley Smith             So.     1st

HPU Selections Per Year

Year    Selections
2019    42
2018    36
2017    33
2016    30
2015    28

