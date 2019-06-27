HPU’s Molly Livingston Named NCAA Volleyball Woman of the Year Nominee

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University volleyball Class of 2019 graduate Molly Livingston has been named HPU’s nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

A record 585 female college athletes have been nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Livingston was the Big South Player of the Year and Big South Tournament Most Valuable Player. She led the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season, as well as the Big South regular season and tournament titles. She earned AVCA All-Southeast Honorable Mention in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Livingston was named All-Big South First Team in 2018, 2017 and 2016, while earning second team honors in 2015.

This season Livingston led the Big South and HPU in hitting percentage at .370, while ranking third in the conference aces per set at 0.40 and fifth in kills per set at 2.86 and blocks per set at 1.01. Her 1.01 blocks per set rank second all-time by any Panther in High Point volleyball history. Livingston’s .370 hitting percentage ranks second all-time in HPU history in a season behind her own .376 mark in 2017.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.

The nominees competed in 23 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 262 from Division I, 131 from Division II and 192 from Division III. Multisport student-athletes account for 144 of the nominees.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.