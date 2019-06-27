Jaime Gluesing Announced as HPU Women’s Basketball Assistant/Recruiting Coordinator

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury announced the addition of Jaime Gluesing to the coaching staff today (June 25). Gluesing will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Panthers.

“Jaime is a personable and energetic addition to our staff,” Banbury said. “She has great ideas and I think it will really pay off in our recruiting. She knows our system very well and I think she will be an effective teacher. We are fortunate to add her to our team.”

Gluesing comes to High Point after being an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee for the 2018-19 season. She was a graduate manager and video analyst for the Panthers for the two seasons prior.

The Solon, Ohio, native helped Milwaukee register 21 wins and earn an at-large bid to the WNIT in 2017-18. In 2016-17, the Panthers tied the program record with 22 wins and notched the first two postseason victories in the program’s history en route to the WBI semifinals.

Gluesing went to Milwaukee after a four-year playing career at Florida Gulf Coast University. While at FGCU, she made 62 career starts and played in all but one game during her collegiate career. The Eagles qualified for postseason play in all four of her seasons, including two trips to the NCAA Tournament and a run to the WNIT Championship Game her senior year.

She graduated from Milwaukee with a master’s degree in Administrative Leadership in 2018, after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a concentration in Sports Management from FGCU in 2016.