Myles Murphy will announce College Football intentions on Monday July 8 at Dudley High School
The Dudley Panthers defensive lineman Myles Murphy will declare his college of choice on Monday July 8, at Dudley High School…
Myles Murphy, along with Payton Page, give Dudley two of the top high school football defensive linemen, in the United States….
from Murphy on Twitter:
Commitment date set on July 8 at Dudley high at 3:00
