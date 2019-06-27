Three HiToms named CPL All-Stars – but more need your vote by 5:00 TODAY!
We have THREE All-Stars – but we can have even more with YOUR help!
ALL-STARS!
Congrats to Evan Estridge, Logan Workman, and Josh Baker for being named CPL All-Stars to represent the West Division at the CPL All-Star Show in Savannah, GA, July 7-9!
But more HiToms need YOUR help! Click the link below to read about our current All-Stars and how you can vote more in TODAY – voting closes at 5:00!
READ MORE
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.