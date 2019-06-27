Thursday Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers and Rockers Win/HiToms take two from Copperheads/Dash run out of cash vs. Red Sox/Post 53 Red Wings shut out Post 87 HiToms

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Lakewood BlueClaws 8

WP:Bido(10-4)/LP:McArthur(0-5)/SV:Smith(1)…..GSO Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/2 RBI/Run

Hoppers(48-29/4-4)…BlueClaws(2-6)

TOG-3:11/Attendance 5,926 at FirstEnergy Field, in Lakewood, New Jersey

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 9, Sugar Land Skeeters 1

Rockers(36-25)/Skeeters(31-30)

TOG-2:29/Attendance 2,918 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas

Coastal Plain League:

Game One

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1, Asheboro Copperheads 0…(7 Innings)

TOG-2:19/Attendance 650 at Finch Field, in Thomasville

Game Two

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1, Asheboro Copperheads 0…(7 Innings)

HiToms(9-12)/Copperheads(10-14)

TOG-1:51/Attendacne 675 at Finch Field, in Thomasville

Carolina League:

Salem Red Sox 5, Winston-Salem Dash 4

Dash(40-32)/Red Sox(31-44)

TOG-3:19/Attendance 3,833 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals OFF

American Legion:

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 5, Post 87 High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0

from Twitter:

FINAL | GSO 5, HPT 0

The offense came up big as Bowen Young fired six shutout innings to take down first-place High Point.

We are now 5-10 and 3-7 in the division!

**********Next game is tomorrow night at home against @RCpost45. First pitch set for 7 PM.**********