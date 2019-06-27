Thursday Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers and Rockers Win/HiToms take two from Copperheads/Dash run out of cash vs. Red Sox/Post 53 Red Wings shut out Post 87 HiToms
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Lakewood BlueClaws 8
WP:Bido(10-4)/LP:McArthur(0-5)/SV:Smith(1)…..GSO Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/2 RBI/Run
Hoppers(48-29/4-4)…BlueClaws(2-6)
TOG-3:11/Attendance 5,926 at FirstEnergy Field, in Lakewood, New Jersey
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 9, Sugar Land Skeeters 1
Rockers(36-25)/Skeeters(31-30)
TOG-2:29/Attendance 2,918 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas
Coastal Plain League:
Game One
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1, Asheboro Copperheads 0…(7 Innings)
TOG-2:19/Attendance 650 at Finch Field, in Thomasville
Game Two
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1, Asheboro Copperheads 0…(7 Innings)
HiToms(9-12)/Copperheads(10-14)
TOG-1:51/Attendacne 675 at Finch Field, in Thomasville
Carolina League:
Salem Red Sox 5, Winston-Salem Dash 4
Dash(40-32)/Red Sox(31-44)
TOG-3:19/Attendance 3,833 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals OFF
American Legion:
Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 5, Post 87 High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0
from Twitter:
FINAL | GSO 5, HPT 0
The offense came up big as Bowen Young fired six shutout innings to take down first-place High Point.
We are now 5-10 and 3-7 in the division!
**********Next game is tomorrow night at home against @RCpost45. First pitch set for 7 PM.**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.