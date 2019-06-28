4th of July at Finch Field is coming up! Don’t miss the postgame fireworks! Reserve your tickets NOW!

4th of July at Finch Field is coming up! Reserve your tickets NOW!

It’s almost here!!!!

4th of July at Finch Field is coming! Featuring postgame fireworks – don’t miss out on our annual tradition of celebrating America with America’s pastime!

Tickets are $9 for general admission, $10 for box seats. You can register online at hitoms.com for general admission tickets ONLY – registration is now open!

OR you can call the HiToms office to book your tickets in advance!

Don’t forget – your tickets are ALSO good for our home game on Saturday, July 6th!

