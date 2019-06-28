4th of July at Finch Field is coming up! Don’t miss the postgame fireworks! Reserve your tickets NOW!
4th of July at Finch Field is coming! Featuring postgame fireworks – don’t miss out on our annual tradition of celebrating America with America’s pastime!
Tickets are $9 for general admission, $10 for box seats. You can register online at hitoms.com for general admission tickets ONLY – registration is now open!
OR you can call the HiToms office to book your tickets in advance!
Don’t forget – your tickets are ALSO good for our home game on Saturday, July 6th!
