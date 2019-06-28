HPU Men’s Soccer Hires Shane Mecham As Volunteer Assistant

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University men’s soccer adds former UNCW standout Shane Mecham to its staff, with the Seahawk alum taking over Volunteer Assistant Coach duties for the 2019 campaign.

Playing under current Panthers’ head coach Zach Haines during his first three years at UNCW, Mecham brings a wealth of experience playing at the Division I level, and has contributed his time as a coach and counselor during the Seahawks’ annual developmental camps. Shane most recently spent time working with ‘The Edge Soccer Programs’ in Wilmington, N.C., where he helped coach and mentor youth soccer players, and has also spent a year coaching the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC Junior’s program.

“We are delighted to have Shane Mecham join our staff at HPU,” says Head Coach Zach Haines. “He is going to be a fantastic asset to the program, and will certainly make a positive impact on our student-athletes. I had the pleasure of coaching Shane at UNCW where he was extremely successful on the field, in the classroom, and as a leader during some of the best years in program history. His work ethic, character, and experience in knowing what it takes to excel as a Division I student-athlete will immediately help our program strive to reach new heights.”

Mecham appeared in 62 games as a member of UNCW’s men’s soccer team, tallying three assists in his senior campaign, while playing primarily in midfield. After graduating with a degree in Business Management with a minor in Sports Leadership this past spring, Shane’s position at High Point will be his first as a full-time Division I coach.