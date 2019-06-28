HPU MLax: Caligiuri, Schleppy & Young Named USILA Scholar All-Americans

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Redshirt-senior Chris Young and seniors Griff Caligiuri and Jake Schleppy of the High Point University men’s lacrosse team have been named 2019 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Warrior and New Balance Division I Scholar All-Americans.

Young led HPU with 44 goals this season and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Communication with a concentration in Sport Management finishing with a 3.67 GPA. The Oakville, Ontario, native led the NCAA in shot percent at .595. Young ranked second in the SoCon and 25th in the nation in goals per game at 2.75. The redshirt-senior attackman scored a program-record seven goals against UMBC on March 9. He logged a career-high in points (53), assists (9) and ground balls (28) in the 2019 season.

Caligiuri graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in International Business with a 3.59 GPA. He finished the season third for HPU in ground balls at 36. Caligiuri caused 14 turnovers, logged four assists and scored two goals in the 2019 season. He caused a career-high three turnovers at Drexel on Feb. 16.

Schleppy finished the year with a 4.00 GPA, while majoring in Biology-Health Science. He registered career-highs in goals with 12 and assists with seven. The Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., native recorded a .353 shot percentage and a .618 shots on goal percentage. He picked up a career-high 10 ground balls and caused four turnovers for the Panthers.

Caligiuri, Young and Schleppy join Keegan O’Connor, Pat Farrell, Dan Lomas, Tyler Cook and Michael LeClair as HPU’s USILA Scholar All-Americans.

