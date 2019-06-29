Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Rockers, Dash all Winners/HiToms fall to Grizzlies, while Copperheads get swooped up by Owls/Royals and ER take defeats

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Lakewood BlueClaws 2

WP:De Los Santos(3-0)/LP:Schultz(0-1)/SV:Gardner(3)…GSO’s Fabricio Macias 2-4/Run…Jonah Davis 1-5/3 RBI

Hoppers(49-29/5-4)/BlueClaws(31-48/2-7)

TOG-2:49/Attendance 6,651 at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 13, Sugar Land Skeeters 3

Rockers(37-25)/Skeeters(31-31)

TOG-2:58/Attendance 4,853 at Constellation Park in Sugar Land, Texas

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 10, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8

Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) goes 2-5/HR/2 RBI…Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) goes 2-5/Double/Run/RBI

UNCW’s Kip Brandenburg smacked a two-run homer in the 8th to cut the HiTom deficit to 10-8, but High Point-Thomasville was unable to even things up in the 9th despite bringing the tying run to the plate.

HiToms(9-15)/Grizzlies(18-7)

TOG-3:30/Attendance 875

Forest City Owls 7, Asheboro Copperheads 6

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 2

Dash(41-32)/Red Sox(31-45)

TOG-2:54/Attendance 3,771 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Bluefield Blue Jays 3, Burlington Royals 2

Royals(5-5)/Blue Jays(4-6)

TOG-2:24/Attendance 567 at Bowen Field, in Bluefield, West Virginia

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat

Final Post 36 Kernersville 12, Eastern Randolph Post 81 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E K36 4 1 2 0 3 2 X 12 13 2 ER81 0 0 0 1 0 0 X 1 5 2

Randolph County 8, Greensboro Post 53 Red Wings 1

FINAL | GSO 1, RAN 8

We move to 5-11 overall and 3-8 in the division after the loss. We will bounce back quickly at Davidson on Saturday in a non-division matchup.