Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Rockers, Dash all Winners/HiToms fall to Grizzlies, while Copperheads get swooped up by Owls/Royals and ER take defeats
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Lakewood BlueClaws 2
WP:De Los Santos(3-0)/LP:Schultz(0-1)/SV:Gardner(3)…GSO’s Fabricio Macias 2-4/Run…Jonah Davis 1-5/3 RBI
Hoppers(49-29/5-4)/BlueClaws(31-48/2-7)
TOG-2:49/Attendance 6,651 at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 13, Sugar Land Skeeters 3
Rockers(37-25)/Skeeters(31-31)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 4,853 at Constellation Park in Sugar Land, Texas
Coastal Plain League:
Gastonia Grizzlies 10, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8
Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) goes 2-5/HR/2 RBI…Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) goes 2-5/Double/Run/RBI
UNCW’s Kip Brandenburg smacked a two-run homer in the 8th to cut the HiTom deficit to 10-8, but High Point-Thomasville was unable to even things up in the 9th despite bringing the tying run to the plate.
HiToms(9-15)/Grizzlies(18-7)
TOG-3:30/Attendance 875
Forest City Owls 7, Asheboro Copperheads 6
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 2
Dash(41-32)/Red Sox(31-45)
TOG-2:54/Attendance 3,771 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia
Appalachian League:
Bluefield Blue Jays 3, Burlington Royals 2
Royals(5-5)/Blue Jays(4-6)
TOG-2:24/Attendance 567 at Bowen Field, in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Legion Baseball:
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat
Final Post 36 Kernersville 12, Eastern Randolph Post 81 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E K36 4 1 2 0 3 2 X 12 13 2 ER81 0 0 0 1 0 0 X 1 5 2
Randolph County 8, Greensboro Post 53 Red Wings 1
FINAL | GSO 1, RAN 8
We move to 5-11 overall and 3-8 in the division after the loss. We will bounce back quickly at Davidson on Saturday in a non-division matchup.
