High Point Central Basketball Camp coming July 8-10

**********On July 8-10 High Point Central will host it’s 3rd annual Bison Basketball Camp on Kenny Carter Court. This camp is for 2nd grade through 8th grade boys and girls and will last from 8:00 am – 12:00 noon each day.**********

The camp will focus on basketball fundamentals including passing, dribbling, shooting, and defense. There will be competitions and 5 on 5 games each day to test the skills learned and allow campers to have fun will playing.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and the cost of camp is only $40 for the three days. Check in will begin at 7:00 am on Monday morning for all that are not pre registered; there will also be registration available Tuesday morning as well.

Please email Coach Battle at battler@gcsnc.com for other information or if there are any questions.

+++++Remember, get the full details on this year’s camp at, battler@gcsnc.com….+++++