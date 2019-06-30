Saturday Night and a Sunday Score or Two, on our Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers go down on Saturday, but Up on Sunday/Rockers Skeeter bit in Texas/HiToms tree Owls/Copperheads poison Grizzlies/Dash get ‘socked’ in Salem/Royals do not get “Royal Treatment” from Blue Jays

from Sunday afternoon SAL:Greensboro Grasshoppers 10, Lakewood BlueClaws 0…Bottom of the 7th Inning, at Lakewood, New Jersey

So far three-hit shutout brewing for Greensboro’s Luis Nova after 6 1/3 Innings…GSO bats show Mason Martin 3-4/BB/5 RBI and 0 HR’s…

Final:GSO Hoppers 10, Lakewood BlueClaws 1

Hoppers(6-5)/BlueClaws(3-8)

from Saturday Night…..

South Atlantic League:

Lakewood BlueClaws 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2

WP:Gonell(2-1)/LP:Manasa(7-2)/SV:Gomez(1)….Hoppers with only 3 hits:Conner Kaiser 1-3/BB/Run…Mason Martin 1-4/Run…Michael Gretler 1-4/RBI

Hoppers(49-30/5-5)….BlueClaws(32-48/3-7)

TOG-2:34/Attendance 3,746 at FirstEnergy Park, in Lakewood, New Jersey

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Sugar Land Skeeters 6, High Point Rockers 3

Rocker(37-26)/Skeeters(32-31)

TOG-3:00/Attendance 5,918 at Constellation Park, in Sugar Land, Texas

Coastal Plain League League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Forest City Owls 2

Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) 2-5/RBI….Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) 2-5/Run

HiToms(10-15)/Owls(14-11)

TOG:2:32/Attendance 608

The HiToms rode a solid performance out of their bullpen and clutch hitting in the ninth inning, as they defeated the Owls 6-2 at McNair Field on Saturday night.

Nick Lommen (Missouri) got the win for the Toms, while Noah Davis (Gardner-Webb) got the save as both combined for four scoreless innings to hold Forest City at bay. Michael Boswell (Tiffin) put together a solid start, allowing only two earned runs in five innings while striking out five.

HPT got on the board first as Blayne Jones (Dallas Baptist) doubled into the gap in right-center field, and Myles Christian (Middle Tennessee St) came around to score. Angel Zarate (North Carolina) would drive in Jones, and the Toms would take a 2-0 lead after one.

The Owls would tie the game with a two-run homer, but the Toms would take the lead back in the seventh, as Danny Lynch (Southern Miss) drove in Kip Brandenburg (UNC Wilmington) on an RBI single.

Three runs in the ninth off the bats of Jones, Drew Smith (Northeast CC), and Ben Newbert (Bloomsburg) put the game out of reach.

On Sunday, the HiToms return back to Finch Field to host the Martinsville Mustangs. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

Asheboro Copperheads 7, Gastonia Grizzlies 4

Copperheads(11-15)

Carolina League:

Salem Red Sox 2, Winston-Salem Dash 1

Dash(41-33)/Red Sox(32-45)

TOG-2:44/Attendance 3,239 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia

Appalachian League:

Bluefield Blue Jay 6, Burlington Royals 3

Royals(5-6)/Mets(5-6)

TOG-2:32/Attendance 618 at Bowen Field, in Bluefield, West Virginia

American Legion Baseball:

Davidson County 2, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 1

FINAL | GSO 1, DAV 2

Red Wings drop a close one despite a great performance from Matt Stanley.

Next game will be Tuesday at home against @ERPOST81.