Elon Women’s Soccer Unveils 2019 Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s soccer team and second-year head coach Neil Payne unveiled the program’s 2019 fall schedule on Monday, July 1. The 18-game slate will feature three matches against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams and nine contests at Rudd Field.

2019 Schedule

Following a pair of exhibition matches versus South Carolina State in Charlotte on Aug. 14 and at Wofford on Aug. 17, the Phoenix opens the regular season with a pair of home contests against Canisius (Aug. 22) and Piedmont Triad rival High Point (Aug. 25).

Elon begins a three-match road swing at Radford on Aug. 29 followed by trips to Furman (Sept. 1) and Richmond (Sept. 5). The Phoenix returns to the home confines of Rudd Field for a two-game homestand against UNC Asheville (Sept. 8) and Liberty (Sept. 12).

The Phoenix hits the road for its second road trip of the season at Hampton on Sept. 15 before facing fellow I-40 foe UNCG on Sept. 19. Elon then opens Colonial Athletic Association play on its home pitch, welcoming UNCW to Rudd Field on Sept. 26. The month concludes with a trip to defending league champion Hofstra on Sept. 29.

Elon opens the month of October with a pair of home games versus William & Mary (Oct. 3) and Drexel (Oct. 6). Following a bye week, the Phoenix continues CAA play on the road at Towson (Oct. 13) and at College of Charleston (Oct. 17) before hosting James Madison on Oct. 20.

The Phoenix heads to Delaware for its final road match on Oct. 24 before hosting Northeastern in the regular season finale on Oct. 27. The CAA Championships will kick off with the quarterfinal round on Nov. 3 at the site of the top two seeds of the regular season.