Near Perfect Weekend at “Perfect Game Baseball Competition” for Western Guilford’s Trevor Glisson
Perfect Game 2019 WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) National Championship
LakePoint GA
376 teams
Western Guilford
Trevor Glisson
Class of 2020
*****Top Performing Hitting Leader for Saturday June 29th, 2019*****
4 for 7 in 2 games with a
Grand Slam, Double, 2 singles with 7 RBI’s
**********Trevor Glisson(Western Guilford High School) with a dominate performance on Saturday. There are 376 teams in this wood bat tournament which is roughly 5,500-6,000 players all in the Atlanta, GA area. Trevor topped the leaderboard on Saturday and through Sunday night he was #10 for hitting in all the games played. Pool games go till Wednesday then the bracket is set. He hit a Grand Slam Saturday night over a 25 foot wall in left field. He is playing with the 5 Star Carolina organization.
