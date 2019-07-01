Near Perfect Weekend at “Perfect Game Baseball Competition” for Western Guilford’s Trevor Glisson

Perfect Game 2019 WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) National Championship

LakePoint GA

376 teams

Western Guilford

Trevor Glisson

Class of 2020

*****Top Performing Hitting Leader for Saturday June 29th, 2019*****

4 for 7 in 2 games with a

Grand Slam, Double, 2 singles with 7 RBI’s

**********Trevor Glisson(Western Guilford High School) with a dominate performance on Saturday. There are 376 teams in this wood bat tournament which is roughly 5,500-6,000 players all in the Atlanta, GA area. Trevor topped the leaderboard on Saturday and through Sunday night he was #10 for hitting in all the games played. Pool games go till Wednesday then the bracket is set. He hit a Grand Slam Saturday night over a 25 foot wall in left field. He is playing with the 5 Star Carolina organization.