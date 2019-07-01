Sunday Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers win BIG on the road/Rockers find road rocky/HiToms get chased by Mustangs/Dash take off Sox/Royals get jumped by Jays
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Hoppers 10, Lakewood BlueClaws 1
WP:Nova(2-2)/LP:Pipkin(3-2)…GSO’s Mason Martin 3-5/5 RBI(75)…HR’s Jonah Davis(3)/Jack Herman(6)
Hoppers(49-30/6-5)….BlueClaws(32-48/3-8)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 2,448 at FirstEngery Park in Lakewood, New Jersey
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Sugar Land Skeeters 2, High Point Rockers 1
Rockers(37-27)/Skeeters(33-31)
TOG-2:53/Attendance 4,706 at Constellation Park, in Sugar Land, Texas
Coastal Plain League:
Martinsville Mustangs 14, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 9
Angel Zarate 2-6/2 RBI/Run….Kip Brandenburg 0-4/2 Runs..
HiToms(10-16)/Mustangs(11-16)
TOG-4:09/Attendance 689 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Salem Red Sox 2
Dash(42-33)/Red Sox(32-46)
TOG-2:50/Attendance 1,313 at Haley Toyota Field, in Salem, Virginia
Appalachian League:
Bluefield Blue Jays 8, Burlington Royals 2
Royals(5-8)/Bluejays(6-7)
TOG-2:43/Attendance 953 at Bowen Field, in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Legion Baseball:
Randolph County Post 45 Captures Lead Early to Defeat Eastern Randolph Post 81
Final:Randolph County Post 45 7, Eastern Randolph Post 81 3
