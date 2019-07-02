East takes lead after first day of Wyndham Cup, at Old Town Golf Club in Winston-Salem

The first day of the 30th annual Wyndham Cup lived up to expectations. The East and the West competed in morning four-ball matches followed by mixed foursome for the afternoon matches. The East took the lead over the West in the morning matches by a score of 6 to 4. They built on the lead in the afternoon, adding three more points to bring the final day one score to 9 to 6 in favor of the East.

Coming off a defeat in 2018, the East came out strong in the morning four-ball matches. Holding the lead all morning. The first point of the day was logged by the East’s duo of Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, and Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida. They defeated the West’s Luke Potter of Encinitas, California, and Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California, 5 & 4. The first point for the West came from Zoe Antoinette Campos, of Valencia, California, and Brianna Navarrosa, of San Diego, California, after they defeated the East’s Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, and Jensen Castle, of West Columbia, South Carolina, 1 up. The most exciting finish came from the East’s Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida, and Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia. Pagdin chipped in for eagle on No. 17 to seal their match against the West’s Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington, and Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas.

The afternoon was much like the morning session with the East gaining ground and adding to their lead. AJGA Player Representatives and East teammates Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Alabama, carded the first point for the East in the afternoon mixed foursome matches. They defeated the West’s Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas, and Ty Akabane of Danville, California, 3 & 1. The West claimed the first afternoon point with duo Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington, and Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego. They defeated the East’s Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, and Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, 2 & 1.

Day two continues with foursome matches in the morning followed by mixed four-ball in the afternoon. For more information, please contact Tim Jackman (tjackman@ajga.org).