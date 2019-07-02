Elon Announces Home Football Game Times

ELON, N.C. – With Elon University’s 98th season of football set to commence in August, game times for all five regular-season home games at Rhodes Stadium for the upcoming season have been set.

All five regular season games in 2019 will start at 2 p.m. Season tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now and are the only way to guarantee a seat to watch the maroon and gold compete at home this season. Order season tickets online today by clicking here or contact the Elon Ticket Office at (336) 278-6750.

Elon’s home slate will start on Saturday, Sept. 7, against The Citadel. During the game, Elon will highlight its 2019 Hall of Fame Class, which includes former quarterback Scott Riddle ’11, women’s basketball’s Jayme Chikos ’03, women’s tennis’s Anna Milan ’10 and women’s soccer’s Erin Morse ’00.

In conference play, the Phoenix will host James Madison for Family Weekend on Sept. 28, Delaware on Oct. 12, William & Mary for Homecoming on Nov. 2 and Maine for Senior Day on Nov. 9.

Game times have also been set for five of Elon’s six road games in 2019. Opening the year, the Phoenix will visit North Carolina A&T in Greensboro at 6 p.m. Two weeks later on Sept. 14 to open CAA Football action, Elon will take on Richmond at 6 p.m. Elon will also visit New Hampshire to open October on Oct. 5 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Wildcats, and the Phoenix will come off its bye week with a date against Rhode Island at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. To close the regular season, Elon will visit Towson for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 23. Elon’s Sept. 21 game time at Wake Forest will be announced at a later date.

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 at North Carolina A&T – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. The Citadel – 2:00 p.m. (Hall of Fame Weekend)

Sept. 14 at Richmond – 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Wake Forest – TBD

Sept. 28 vs. James Madison – 2:00 p.m. (Family Weekend)

Oct. 5 at New Hampshire – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Delaware – 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Rhode Island – 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 2 vs. William & Mary – 2:00 p.m. (Homecoming)

Nov. 9 vs. Maine – 2:00 p.m. (Senior Day)

Nov. 23 at Towson – 2:00 p.m.