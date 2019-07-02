Ira Vanterpool named new Men’s Lacrosse Coach at Page High School

Page High School hires Ira Vanterpool as new men’s lacrosse coach.

Page High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Ira Vanterpool as its new head varsity men’s lacrosse coach. Ira Vanterpool attended Syracuse University where he played lacrosse and was a member of the 1995 National Championship team. He served as Co-Captain of the Syracuse Lacrosse team during his senior year in 1998. He has been instrumental in growing the sport of lacrosse in the Triad.

Coach Vanterpool has worked with multiple high school programs during his coaching career. He served as an assistant varsity coach at Greensboro Day School from 2008-2012. He became the Director of Lacrosse and the Head Varsity Lacrosse Coach at GDS in 2012 and oversaw the middle school, junior varsity, and varsity teams until 2018. He amassed Piedmont Athletic Conference of Independent School Coach of the Year Honors six different times. Coach Vanterpool was also named the US Lacrosse NCISAA Coach of the Year in 2015. He was selected to coach the Inside Lacrosse EPOCH Committed Academy games in 2016, 2017, and 2018 that featured some of the most talented high school prospects in the nation. Coach Vanterpool was selected to coach the Warrior-All American games at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts. He spent the 2018-2019 season as the varsity coach at Grimsley.

In addition to his high school experience, Coach Vanterpool also is the owner and program director at Triad Elite Lacrosse. He has many years of experience related to player and team development, college recruiting, and managing all aspects of league play. Coach Vanterpool assisted with the recruitments of over 47 Triad Elite Lacrosse members that have went on to play collegiate lacrosse.

Page High School principal, Erik Naglee issued the following statement.

“ Coach Vanterpool brings a wealth of knowledge to our lacrosse program due to his extensive experience at the high school level and club level. We are excited about the culture he will create for our student athletes in the classroom, community and within our lacrosse program”.

Page High School athletic director, Matthew Harder issued the following statement.

“We are very excited to hire Ira Vanterpool as our men’s lacrosse coach. Coach Vanterpool is well-respected among both the local and national lacrosse communities. His experiences as a head coach and his experiences running multiple successful programs will make him a true asset to the Page Lacrosse program”.