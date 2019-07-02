Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers top Suns with GSO’s Martin smacking Grand Slam HR and now with 79 RBI/Rockers burned by Barnstormers/Snakes take down ‘Toms/Ducks defeat Dash/Rays rob Royals and more

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Hagerstown Suns 7

WP:Loeprich(2-3)/Turner(1-3)/SV:De Los Santos(5)…GSO Hoppers’ Mason Martin HR(21) and drove in 4 runs with his Grand Slam home run and Martin now has 79 runs driven in/79 RBI for the season….

Hoppers(51-30/7-5)Suns(33-49/3-9)

TOG-3:14/Attendance 364 at Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland

from Connor Newcomb/Hagerstown Suns:

HAGERSTOWN, MD-The Suns were not able to overcome two big innings from the Grasshoppers offense in a 9-7 loss to Greensboro at Municipal Stadium Monday.

It was first a five-run fifth inning for the Grasshoppers (51-30, 7-5) against Hagerstown (33-49, 3-9) starter Joan Adon. After Greensboro loaded the bases with one out, Connor Kaiser delivered an RBI single to cut their deficit to 3-2. Mason Martin then followed with a 449-foot grand slam to right field to put the Grasshoppers on top 6-3.

Adon finished the day allowing six runs on five hits over 4.2 innings of work. He also walked five batters, . Suns pitchers walked a season-high 10 batters. Their previous season-high was seven.

The Suns tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Greensboro answered right back in the sixth and took the lead for good against Hagerstown reliever Trey Turner (L, 1-3). After a leadoff walk, Zac Susi delivered an RBI double to put the Grasshoppers on top and then Ji-Hwan Bae came through with an RBI double of his own to make it a two-run difference.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Lancaster Barnstormers 7, High Point Rockers 6

Rockers(37-28)/Barnstormers(23-39)

TOG-2:58/Attendance 1,534 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8

Angel Zarate 2-6/HR/1 Run/2 RBI….Kip Brandenburg 1-2/Triple/Run

HiToms(10-17)/Copperheads(12-15)

TOG-2:54/Attendance 465 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.

Carolina League:

Down East Wood Ducks 2, Winston-Salem Dash 0

Dash(42-34)/Wood Ducks(57-25)

TOG-2:22/Attendance 1,351 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Princeton Rays 3, Burlington Royals 0

Royals(5-8)/Rays(6-7)

TOG-2:19/Attendance 1,056 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Stymied by Randolph County Post 45, Lose 7-1

