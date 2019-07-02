Top 100 High School Football Teams in the United States, as we head toward the 2019 Season:Four North Carolina teams, among the Top 100

Today, taking a look at the 2019 High School Football America Preseason 100 High School Football Rankings…..

You have four teams from our state of North Carolina in here, with Mallard Creek HS, Wake Forest HS, Myers Park HS and Charlotte Catholic HS, all making the Top 100…

Dutch Fork High School, from South Carolina, made the Top 100, as did upcoming 2019 Page HS opponent Highland Springs HS, from Richmond, Virginia….

Pretty interesting read, and you can check out all of the teams in the High School Football America Top 100 Preseason Poll, when you CLICK HERE.