With Enad Haddad on the recruiting trail, Greensboro College adds two more to Pride Baseball Roster

Two more baseball players in the fold, at Greensboro College for the 2019-2020 season and both of the new players, are coming in under the watchful eye of local baseball recruiting specialist Enad Haddad, now a member of the Greensboro College coaching staff….Enad Haddad is on the trail and out there hitting the baseball diamonds, and securing a couple of new “diamonds in the rough” and they have their stuff, ready to play college baseball, for the Greensboro College Pride….Tucker and Strader reporting for duty on West Market Street, there on the Greensboro College campus….

from the Enad Haddad page on Facebook:

Enad Haddad is with Kendal Tucker at Greensboro College.

Excited to officially announce former @wssu_baseball Kendal Tucker-IF/OF RS-Sophomore @kendaltucker has committed to @greensborobaseball. Excited to reunite! #GoGreen

Enad Haddad is with Parker Strader at Greensboro College.

Excited to officially announce Parker Strader @parkers44 joining Greensboro College @greensborobaseball. He returns to where he played his Freshman year. We reunite from @wssu_baseball for #Play9 #GoGreen #unfinishedbusiness….