American Junior Golf Association/AJGA Results: Wyndham Cup held high by Wyndham Winners from the East(Event held at Old Town Golf Club, in Winston-Salem)

Entering the final day of competition, the East led the West by five points. By the end of the day, East would hoist the Wyndham Cup as champions, still ahead by five points.

The first match of the day was also the first match to finish as Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky, defeated Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas, 3 & 2. With five matches remaining on the course, Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, clinched the cup for the East with a 4 & 3 victory over Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, California. The East and West each scored 10 points on the day with East and West winning eight matches apiece and the teams halving four matches.

The West picked up key matches towards the middle of the round that kept the team within firing distance. Alexa Melton of Covina, California, defeated Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida, 3 & 2 while J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas, won 1 up on Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia. Briana Chacon of Whittier, California, defeated Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, 2 & 1.

East’s Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee, made an incredible comeback to halve her match with Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, California. Campos was 5 up through eight holes and maintained that lead through No. 12. On No. 13 Heck turned the match around and won five of the remaining six holes. The comeback included a hole-out for eagle on No. 14, a 15-foot putt on No. 18 for birdie and a score of 28 on the back nine.

“We had a lead for almost the entire time, coming down the stretch we knew we needed to play well today even though we had a five-point lead,” Van Paris said. “It was crazy. I made the putt and I heard someone yell East wins. It was really cool not knowing and then making that putt. Walking down the 16 fairway and having the shuttle cart and we all ran and started hugging each other was probably the coolest moment of my golf career. It means everything.”

In the last ten days the West’s Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California, went 10-0-0 in match play after going undefeated in pool play and winning the Polo Golf Junior Classic and then going 4-0-0 at Wyndham Cup. The East’s Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, went 9-0-1 over the same stretch after also winning the Polo Golf Junior Classic.

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships, and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,000 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.

TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA’s National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.