Cadillac Returns as Wyndham Championship Official Vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Cadillac, the luxury brand of General Motors, returns to the Wyndham Championship in 2019 as its official vehicle, the tournament announced today. The 80th anniversary Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Cadillac will provide PGA TOUR player courtesy cars as well as vehicles for tournament operations and tournament officials during the upcoming Wyndham Championship PGA TOUR event. Cadillac will be the tournament’s official vehicle for the eighth-consecutive year; the luxury brand from General Motors returned to the Wyndham in 2012 following a brief hiatus as the tournament’s official car. Cadillac will also have vehicles on display and a hospitality venue at the 10th green during the tournament.

“The Wyndham Championship is proud to partner with Cadillac again this year,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “The players enjoy driving Cadillac vehicles when they’re in town for the Wyndham, and really, there’s no other single automotive brand we’d rather partner with than Cadillac. We sincerely thank General Motors as well as Bill Black, Don Flow and all of the other Piedmont Triad Cadillac dealers for the assistance they provide to make this partnership happen.”

