Elon Women’s Basketball Welcomes Colorado Transfer Peyton Carter

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith announced the addition of guard Peyton Carter, a transfer from the University of Colorado, to the program on Wednesday, July 3. Carter will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Peyton to the Elon family,” said Smith. “Peyton’s extensive skill set and natural feel for the game stuck out immediately. Her two years of experience in the Pac-12 will surely benefit her and our team moving forward in the CAA. Although she will sit this year as a transfer, our fans will quickly take to her engaging personality and blue-collar work ethic. We believe she will make an excellent addition both on and off the court.”

Carter, a native of Louisville, Colo., appeared in 41 career games with the Buffaloes in her freshman and sophomore campaigns with one start. As a freshman, she scored a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting and also had a season-high eight assists in a win over North Dakota State.

Prior to her collegiate career, Carter was a four-year letterwinner at Monarch High School. She was named first-team all-conference, first-team USA All-Colorado and honorable mention Class 5A all-state as a senior when she averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals and helped her team to a 16-7 record and a trip to the state tournament as the No. 10 seed. At Monarch, she was coached by former CU women’s basketball standout Gail Hook, along with Bill Bradley.