HPU Women’s Golf Announces 2019-20 Schedule

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University women’s golf head coach Alexis Bennett announced the Panthers’ 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday (July 3).

The Panthers are set to compete in 10 regular-season tournaments before playing in the Big South Championships April 16-18 at the Grand Harbor in Ninety-Six, S.C.

“With the full squad of last year’s travelers returning this year, we’re really excited to get back out there and compete,” Bennett said. “With the addition of the Seattle and South Florida events, we’re taking this season truly coast-to-coast. Having the opportunity to see some new, stronger fields will help tremendously in our quest to crack the Top 100 programs in the country, a very feasible goal for us this year, in my opinion.

“Returning to a handful of venues where we’ve had previous success while adding four new events is a mix that I had significant input from our seniors on as we look to give them a memorable final season of their collegiate careers. I see this upcoming season as the first one after a three-year period of rebuilding, so I’m excited to see what we are capable of and if we can’t take High Point Women’s Golf to that coveted ‘next level.’”

HPU opens Fall play Sept. 8-10 at the Golfweek Program Challenge on Pawleys Island, S.C., before heading up to State College, Pa., to compete in the Nittany Lion Invitational.

The Purple and White will play in the BUBBA Burger Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 30-Oct. 1 before heading out west to compete in the Pat Lesser Invitational in Tacoma, Wash., Oct. 14-15.

High Point closes out the fall at the Terrier Intercollegiate Oct. 28-29 in Spartanburg, S.C. The Panthers are the two-time defending champions of the tournament.

HPU rings in the New Year by playing in the Old Friends Invitational in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 17-18, 2019. The Panthers compete in the annual Kiawah Spring Invitational on Kiawah Island, S.C., March 1-3.

High Point closes out the regular season with three-consecutive tournaments in North Carolina. HPU begins the stretch at the River Landing Classic March 9-10 in Wilmington, before heading west to play in the French Broad Collegiate March 29-31 in Asheville.

The Purple and White closes out the regular season at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate in Morganton April 5-6.

The Panthers return all five traveling members of the squad that finished a program-best second at the 2019 Big South Championships. Rising senior Samantha Vodry was the 2019 Big South Championship medalist and rising sophomore Sarah Kahn was named to the All-Big South team.