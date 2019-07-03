Southwest Guilford Head Boys Basketball Coach arrested at his residence, and charged with One Count of Indecent Liberties with a Student and One Count of Third-Degree Exploitation of a Minor(FOX 8 Update)

from the Winston-Salem Journal online at www.journalnow.com:

(The incident occured while the coach was at North Davidson High School.)

LEXINGTON — The former head coach of the North Davidson High School boys’ basketball team has been charged with indecent liberties with an underage female student at that school.

Davidson County Sheriff’s detectives received information Monday evening about an inappropriate relationship between James Brandon Mullis, 36 of High Point, and the student, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

In addition to his coaching duties, Mullis was also a teacher at the school. He resigned from North Davidson in April to accept the same position at Southwest Guilford High School…

Read more from the WS Journal, when you CLICK HERE and some very sad and very BAD news to be reporting here, on this Wednesday morning…This is the sort of Bad News that is off the charts and it breaks the bank….Bad and Sad, all in the same day/instance….

++++++++++++++++++++++Update from www.myfox8.com+++++++++++++++++++++++++++

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former North Davidson High School teacher and coach has been charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to a press release.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received information late Monday night about an inappropriate relationship between the former teacher/coach and a current juvenile female student at the school.

Detectives began an investigation into the alleged relationship and identified James Brandon Mullis, 36 of High Point, as the former teacher/coach involved.

Mullis was a teacher and was the head varsity boys’ basketball coach for the past two years at the high school (August 2017 to May 2019). He resigned from North Davidson in April to accept the same position at Southwest Guilford High School, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on Mullis’ residence in High Point on Tuesday. They located a photograph linking Mullis and a 16-year-old female student as engaging in a relationship.

Mullis was arrested at his residence and charged with one count of incident(Indecent) liberties with a student and one count of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Mullis was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on July 29.

This is still an active, ongoing investigation and there is potential for additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case of this nature is urged to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

For basketball photos and basketball team video from FOX 8, CLICK HERE.

(Be sure to check out FOX 8 News at 5 and 6pm, for further updates on this post.)