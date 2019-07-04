New Boys Basketball Coach at Watauga High School is Laura Barry:Watauga Pioneers becoming pioneers in this area of women coaching men’s sports

Thirty-three year-old Laura Barry, and far as we know, no relation to Rick, Jon, Brent, Scooter, Drew or of the any of the other main Barry players…

But the word today is about Laura Berry, the new head boys basketball coach up at Watauga High School, in Boone, N.C. and we will have to wait and see how this goes for Coach Barry, but we must first of all say, Good Luck…..

Coach Barry will have to bury/immerse herself into her basketball work, since she will not only be coaching the boys basketball team at Watauga, she will be coaching the girls varsity basketball team too….

Here’s more on the new Watauga High School Pioneers’ basketball coach/coaches, from ‘The Coach’ herself, Laura Barry and she talks about what this experience might end up being like…..

“I guess I’ll tell you what this is like in about nine months,” said Barry, who will also coach Watauga’s girls team at the same time. “It’s going to be the having the energy of back-to-back practices and more importantly, back-to-back games. There’s absolutely a little fear there, but having people around me I can trust and feel confident giving responsibilities to is important.”

Barry, 33, is believed to be the second female head coach of a boys basketball team in North Carolina. Sheila Boles coached at Wilmington Hoggard from 1989 to 1998, then became the first female athletics director in New Hanover County.

Quite an undertaking, that is for sure…

The title of the Langston Wertz Jr. post is:

Watauga High hired a woman to coach boys basketball. Will it open doors for others?