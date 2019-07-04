Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers with road skid/Rockers beat Barnstormers/HiToms and Copperheads come up short/Dash down Ducks again/Royals halt 7-game losing streak/Greensboro Colt Baseball
South Atlantic Baseball:
Hagerstown Suns 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2…(11 Innings)
WP:Vann(1-1)/LP:O’Reilly(0-2)….GSO Michael Gretler 2-3/HR(2)/RBI
Hoppers(51-32/7-7)/Suns(35-49/5-9)
TOG-3:52/Attendance 1,783 at Municipal Stadium, in Hagerstown, Maryland
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, Lancaster Barnstormers 2
Rockers(39-28)/Barnstormers(23-41)
TOG-2:23/Attendance 3,104 at BB&T Point Ballpark
Coastal Plain League:
Fayetteville SwampDogs 3, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2
Kip Brandenburg 1-4/HR/2 RBI
HiToms(10-18)/SwampDogs(14-15)
TOG-Unavailable/Attendance 2,293 at J.P. Riddle Stadium, at Fayetteville, N.C.
Holly Salamanders 4, Asheboro Copperheads 2
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 2, Down East Wood Ducks 1…(10 Innings)
Dash(44-34)/Wood Duck(57-27)
TOG-3:12/Attendance 2,815 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 7, Princeton Rays 4
Royals(6-8)/Rays(7-8)
TOG-2:49/Attendance 358 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Northern Guilford 4, Reidsville 3
Western Guilford 19, Dudley 19
