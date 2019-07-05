East-West All-Stars Games Kids Basketball and Football Clinics coming up on July 15 and 16
2019 NCCA Kids Clinics
*****Football*****
Ages 8 to 12. Space limited to the first 400 to register.
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00–8:00 pm at the Grimsley High School Practice Field.
Chick-fil-A for all participants who complete the clinic!
FREE ticket to the East-West All-Star Football Game–Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Jamieson Stadium.
Lots of fun activities at the game provided by Chick-fil-A of the Triad and the Cows
If it rains, the Clinic will move inside the Grimsley Gym.
Click HERE to register for the 2019 All-Star Football Kids Clinic!
*****Basketball*****
Ages 8 to 12. Space is limited!
Monday, July 15 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Grimsley High School Gymnasium.
Chick-fil-A for all participants who complete the clinic!
FREE ticket to the East-West All-Star Basketball Game–Monday July 15, 2019 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Lots of fun activities at the game provided by Chick-fil-A of the Triad and the Cows!
Click HERE to register for the 2019 All-Star Basketball Kids Clinic!
ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE REGISTRATION AND LIABILITY WAIVER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CLINIC. PARENTS/GUARDIANS TO REMAIN AT GRIMSLEY DURING THE CLINIC.
