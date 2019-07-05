This Week’s Home Slice Pizza and Subs Baseball Trivia Question:Win a FREE Two-Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

This week’s question, and we need you to tell us the college these three former major league baseball players were a part of….Tony Womack, Al Holland and Brian Moehler…What local college did they attend? There is a Home Slice Pizza and Subs location near where all three went to college, here locally….What college did Tony Womack, Al Holland and Brian Moehler attend???

They went to three different local colleges, but what local colleges did Tony Womack, Al Holland and Brian Moehler attend?????

**********Tony Womack**********

MLB statistics:

Batting average .273

Home runs 36

Runs batted in 368

Stolen bases 363

Teams:

Pittsburgh Pirates (1993–1994, 1996–1998)

Arizona Diamondbacks (1999–2003)

Colorado Rockies (2003)

Chicago Cubs (2003)

St. Louis Cardinals (2004)

New York Yankees (2005)

Cincinnati Reds (2006)

Chicago Cubs (2006)

**********Al Holland**********

MLB statistics:

Win–loss record (34–30)

Earned run average 2.98

Strikeouts 513

Saves 78

Teams:

Pittsburgh Pirates (1977)

San Francisco Giants (1979–1982)

Philadelphia Phillies (1983–1985)

Pittsburgh Pirates (1985)

California Angels (1985)

New York Yankees (1986–1987)

**********Brian Moehler**********

MLB statistics:

Win–loss record 84–107

Earned run average 4.81

Strikeouts 859

Teams:

Detroit Tigers (1996–2002)

Cincinnati Reds (2002)

Houston Astros (2003)

Florida Marlins (2005–2006)

Houston Astros (2007–2010)

++++++++++Al Holland an NL All-Star in 1984 and Tony Womack made the NL All-Star team in 1997……++++++++++