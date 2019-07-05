Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Good Crowds, but High Point Rockers the only area Winner on the Fourth of July(A look at the Fireworks Show and more from First National Bank Field)

South Atlantic League:

Lakewood BlueClaws 11, Greensboro Grasshoppers 10

WP:McKay(3-4)/Smith(0-1)

Hoppers(51-33/7-8)…BlueClaws(35-50/6-9)

TOG-3:22/Attendance 8,717 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 2, Lancaster Barnstormers 1

Rockers(40-28)/Barnstormers(23-42)

TOG-2:40/Attendance 4,370 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

Fayetteville SwampDogs 14, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 3

Attendance and TOG not available…

Martinsville Mustangs 3, Asheboro Copperheads 1

Carolina League:

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(44-35)/Woodpeckers(38-46)

TOG-2:41/Attendance 8,825 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Pulaski Yankees 7, Burlington Royals 5

Royals(6-10)/Yankees(10-5)

TOG-3:27/Attendance 2,387 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.

Fans line up before the start of the game, for Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball at First National Bank Field

CLICK BELOW

The fans are lining up to enter the Greensboro Grasshoppers game vs. the Lakewood BlueClaws on 7/4/19…

CLICK BELOW

A look around the ballpark before the Grasshoppers game begin on 7/4/19…

CLICK BELOW

The Star Spangled Banner, prior to the Greensboro Grasshoppers game on the Fourth of July…

CLICK BELOW

God Bless America during the 7th Inning Stretch at Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball vs. Lakewood BlueClaws on 7/4/19

CLICK BELOW

“Take Me Out To The Ballgame”, the 7th Inning Stretch, during the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball game at First National Field…

CLICK BELOW

Fireworks are now flying on the Fourth of July, at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers…

CLICK BELOW

Great night for a fireworks show at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers…

CLICK BELOW to see More…

CLICK BELOW to see the conclusion of the July 4, 2019 Fireworks Show at First National Bank Field….