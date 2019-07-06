Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Some games get Hit Hard by Rain/Rockers and Dash go down/Royals win in 11 Innings/Greensboro Red Wings fall in Round One Playoffs to Rowan County

South Atlantic League:

Game Suspended:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Lakewood BlueClaws 2

This game will resume on Saturday afternoon at 5pm, in the Top of the Third Inning, with the Lakewood BlueClaws at the plate…The game will go on and be a full 9 Inning game and after that first game on Saturday, the Friday night finisher, will be followed by a 7-Inning game…Bonus baseball on Saturday, with the Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. the Lakewood BlueClaws….

Conner Kaiser hit a Grand Slam home run for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the bottom of the second inning, on Friday….It was the fifth HR of the season for Kaiser and his RBI total jumped up to 27, with the four RBI shot to left-center field…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Somerset Patriots 3, High Point Rockers 0

Rockers(40-29)/Patriots(41-27)

TOG-2:54/Attendance 2,554 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3, Winston-Salem Dash 1

Dash(44-36)/Woodpeckers(39-46)

TOG-2:56/Attendance 5,027 at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 7, Pulaski Yankees 6….(11 Innings)

Royals(7-10)/Yankees(10-6)

TOG-4:00/Attendance 513 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

American Legion Baseball:

In Walk-off, Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses To Mooresville Post 66

Final:

Post 66 Mooresville 6, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 5

Rowan County 13, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 3

Red Wings Drop Game One

SALISBURY, NC — As per usual, Newman Park at Catawba College was packed for American Legion baseball. Post 53 entered the game as the sixth seed in the North, hoping to upset third seed and traditionally dominant Rowan County.

The bats came out ready to play. In the first inning, singles by Alden Kolessar and Adam Weber put runners on the corners to start the game. With one out, Cam Edmonds hammered a ball over the tall left field wall to give the Red Wings an early 3-0 lead.

Those were the only runs Post 53 scored, however. The momentum completely swung in the fourth inning as the Red Wings left the bases loaded after turning the lineup. Rowan hung a 3-spot on the board in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-3 lead.

After going quietly in the fifth–save a single by Edmonds–Rowan came out loud. They knocked starting pitcher Jonathan Todd out with a leadoff single. Relief pitchers Bowen Young, Jack Ratliff, and D’Jay Mobley were unable to get out of the inning as they combined for one out, 3 hits, 5 walks, and 8 runs (3 earned).

Todd, despite taking the loss, pitched fairly well. He went 4.0+ innings and walked only one while striking out 3. He was charged with a loss as he was charged with 4 earned runs and 1 unearned run.

Tomorrow is a new game, but the stakes are high. A loss ends the season, but a win extends it to a decisive game three back in Salisbury. Assuming the rain holds off, first pitch will be at 7:00 PM from Eastern Guilford High School.