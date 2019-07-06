Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) to make his college intentions known on Monday in the Media Center, at James B. Dudley High School

Myles Murphy, a rising senior defensive end at James B. Dudley High School, will make his college intentions known on Monday afternoon, with the announcement coming a 3pm in the school’s media center.

The 6’4/280 pound defensive lineman made this statement recently on Twitter:

Commitment date set on July 8 at Dudley high at 3:00 @DBoyzFootball

This info from Joe Sirera at the News and Record/www.hsxtra.com:

Myles Murphy College Finalists: Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina

More on Murphy from Joe Sirera and Murphy was a member of the Southwest Guilford Cowboys in 2018….

Murphy’s accolades: Consensus four-star recruit; No. 96-ranked player in the nation, No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 4 player in North Carolina in the Class of 2020, according to 247 Sports; 18 tackles for losses and 10 sacks as a junior at Southwest Guilford.

CLICK HERE for Myles Murphy on Twitter and you can see the photo that says, “What If?” and it shows Myles Murphy and Dudley’s other BIG defensive lineman Payton Page, both in UNC Tar Heel gear……………