Saturday Night Baseball and Football Scoreboard:Hoppers take two from Lakewood/Rockers over Patriots/HiToms and Copperheads winners in the CPL/Royals double-up Yankees/Dash get popped by the ‘Peckers/Eastern Randolph gets rolling/Greensboro Red Wings run out of time/Carolina Cobras right on time and we have All of your Numbers

South Atlantic League:

Game One

Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Lakewood BlueClaws 4

WP:Conner Loeprich(3-3)/LP:Jhordany Mezquita(2-6)/SV:John O’Reilly(3)….Loeprich with 10 K’s over his 5 Innings of work…Mason Martin from GSO with HR(22) and his RBI total for the season reached 82…Connor Kaiser with a Grand Slam HR…

Hoppers(52-33/8-8)…BlueClaws(35-51/6-10)

TOG-2:58/Attendance 6,130

Game Two

Greensboro Grasshoppers 2, Lakewood BlueClaws 1…(8 Innings)

WP:Will Gardner(3-0)/LP:Mark Potter(0-4)…Kyle Mottice with the Game-winning RBI for the Hoppers, and Zack Kone scored the Game-winning run for the GSO Hoppers…Mason Martin solo HR(23) and RBI now at 83 for the season…..

Hoppers(53-33/9-8)…BlueClaws(35-52/6-11)

TOG-2:09/Attendance 5,302 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 3, Somerset Patriots 2

Rockers(41-29)/Patriots(41-280

TOG-2:10/Attendance 1,949 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 14, Forest City Owls 10

HiToms(10-19)/Owls(19-10)

Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) 2-4/3 Runs/RBI

TOG-Not Available/Attendance 985 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

Asheboro Copperheads 8, Gastonia Grizzlies 6

Carolina League:

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(44-47)/Woodpeckers(40-46)

TOG-2:55/Attendance 3,142 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 10, Pulaski Yankees 5

Royals(8-10)/Yankees(10-7)

TOG-3:02/Attendance 634 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Takes Early Lead in Victory Over Mooresville Post 66

Final:

Post 81 Eastern Randolph 6, Post 66 Mooresville 3

Rowan County 6, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 1

from Post 53 Red Wings on Twitter:

FINAL | GSO 1, RWN 6

Some clutch hits in the last 3 innings gave Rowan a lead. We hit it well, but right at fielders.

Rowan completes the sweep and sends us home for the summer. Thank you to players and fans for coming out this summer!

Arena Football at the Greensboro Coliseum:

Carolina Cobras 70, Columbus Lions 28

Cobras(8-3)/Lions(3-8)