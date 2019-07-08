Elon Men’s Soccer Announces 2019 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C. – Highlighted by six matches versus opponents who made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Elon University men’s soccer team and third-year head coach Marc Reeves announced the program’s 2019 fall schedule on Monday, July 8.

2019 Schedule

The 17-match, regular-season slate will feature five teams that finished last season in the top-40 RPI. Elon will also play nine games on its home pitch at Rudd Field including contests versus Power 5 opponents Rutgers and Duke.

“We have put together another very strong schedule, against some excellent and well coached teams both within the (Colonial Athletic Association) and non-conference,” said Reeves. “Our group is excited for the fall to begin and get back into competitive play. We focus on daily improvement and maximizing our groups full potential. We know each opponent will offer a unique challenge and that the margins in soccer are extremely small. Our job is to ensure we prepare correctly to perform at our best each opportunity.”

The Phoenix will play three exhibition friendlies to tune up for the 2019 campaign versus in-state foes Gardner Webb (Aug. 17), at Davidson (Aug. 19) and versus Campbell (Aug. 23). Following preseason play, Elon begins its regular season at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational at Duke University for the seventh straight year. The Phoenix opens the tournament versus first-time opponent CSU Bakersfield on Aug. 30 before concluding the weekend versus former conference opponent and 2018 NCAA Tournament participant Furman on Sept. 1.

Elon hosts Big Ten opponent Rutgers for its 2019 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, the start of a four-match homestand for the maroon and gold. The Phoenix welcomes Piedmont Triad rival High Point to Rudd Field on Sept. 11 before hosting defending CAA tournament champion James Madison for its league opener on Sept. 14. Both the Panthers and the Dukes reached the NCAA Tournament last season with JMU advancing to the Elite Eight. The homestand concludes with a visit from Appalachian State on Sept. 17.

The Phoenix heads to Hofstra for its first true road match of the season on Sept. 21 before heading back to Elon to host UNCG on Sept. 25. Elon ends the month with a road contest at Delaware on Sept. 28.

Elon opens the month of October with a home matchup versus Drexel on Oct. 5 before heading on the road for its next two contests at William & Mary (Oct. 9) and at Liberty (Oct. 12). The Phoenix concludes the month with three of its next four games at home versus Duke (Oct. 15), Northeastern (Oct. 19) and College of Charleston (Oct. 30). Elon will also travel to NC State on Oct. 22 during that stretch. Elon wraps up the regular season on the road at UNCW on Nov. 2.

The 2019 CAA Tournament kicks off postseason play on Nov. 8 with the quarterfinal round. The league tournament will operate under a new format as the opening round and semifinals (Nov. 10) being held at the site of the top two seeds of the regular season. The championship match is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the site of the highest remaining seed.