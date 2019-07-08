Hanging by a Thread:“Hollywood” John Tatum Suffers Multiple Heart Attacks – Family and Friends Request Thoughts and Prayers

This is all we know at this time:Former WCCW/GWF star “Hollywood” John Tatum suffers multiple heart attacks, family asking for prayers!!!!!

“Hollywood” John Tatum, real name John Frenkel, is perhaps best known for his work in traditionally southern wrestling promotions including World Class Championship Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation in the ’80s and ’90s. He, famously, was one of the first wrestlers romantically linked to Missy Hyatt who ended up leaving him for “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert.

