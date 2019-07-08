Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Several Teams off due to the All-Star Break, but Dash are Dealing/Royals get beat by Bravos
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers
No Games Scheduled
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers
No Games Scheduled
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Frederick Keys 2
Dash(46-37)/Keys(34-54)
TOG-2:12/Attendance 2,238 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Danville Braves 6, Burlington Royals 4
Braves(10-10)/Royals(9-11)
TOG-2:25/Attendance 698 at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville, Virginia
Coastal Plain League:
All-Star Break
HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
