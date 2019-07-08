Myles Murphy, Dudley High School Defensive Lineman, commits to play college football at the University of North Carolina

In his mind he’s going to Carolina…The University of North Carolina that is…Myles Murphy, the defensive lineman from Dudley High School Football, is “Bound for Carolina”(North Carolina)….

Dudley Defensvie Coordinator Brandon Anderson, sets the scene for today’s announcement from Dudley High School, home of the Dudley Panthers…

This is the part you are going to want to see….Myles Murphy commits to UNC….His aunt says a word or two, then Myles Murphy lets the people know, where he is going to go….

Myles Murphy during his TV/Newspaper/Internet Press Conference, right after his college announcement of college football, as a UNC Tar Heel…Danny Harnden of WGHP FOX 8 Sports and others, leading the calls….Very good info….

Family and friends celebrate the Myles Murphy decision on Monday July 8, 2019, at Dudley High School, in Greensboro, N.C. Myles Murphy will be at UNC, in 2020, playing college football for the UNC Tar Heels….

Time for the Myles Murphy crew to stand up and be recognized…

*****Now the “What If” question is still out there…”What If” Myles Murphy and DL Payton Page from Dudley HS, both end up at North Carolina??? “What If ?”, and who knows, we might see this happening next….*****

(And what if UNC looks to make this a Trifecta, with Myles Murphy, Payton Page, both from Dudley HS, and then possibly DL Travis Shaw, from Grimsley HS, all ending up at UNC?)….This entire equation could get very interesting, as we get further down the road…..