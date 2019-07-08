Own a Girl’s Soccer Camp?:If not, now might be good time to get one started!!!

With the popularity of women’s soccer now at an all-time high in the United States, now might be a good time to start up a Girl’s Soccer Camp, that is, if you don’t own/have one already…

I was up at the Guilford College campus tonight, and there must be at least 300 young girls up there at the Quaker compound, participating in a Girl’s Soccer Camp, for this week..

Right after the U.S. Women won the Gold at the World Cup, and by the looks of all of those young kids, and it looked to be a girls only lineup, for the camp at Guilford, and by looking at all of those female kids playing and training for soccer up there this week, it appears a girl’s soccer camp, could be a Gold Mine, right now….

Say you are running a day soccer camp, and you get 300 girls up there in your camp and they are paying $200.00 per kid to be in the camp that week, that is not a bad take home haul at all…..Looks to be $60,000.00 coming your way, and if you run the camp from 8am-5pm and have the girls bring their own lunch each day, you can have them bringing the bread for their sandwich and you can take home the bread for your bank account….

Run the camp on the 100-yard football field and have them start out with some light stretching and some running, and then have Dribble Lines and dribble the soccer balls the length of the field and back and then throw down some cones and have them dribble the soccer ball through the cones from one end of the field to the other and it might work best going half-field on this drill and use the horizontal sides of the field, inside of going full length, with a vertical direction…

After the cone drills you should be ready to work on some sideline throw-in drills and then it would be time to go 3 v 3 and make that a large part of the first half of your day….3 vs. 3 and rotate with the winners staying at their home base and the losers moving on to a new group/site…

After working that 3 v 3 drill for about an half hour to 45 minutes, it would be time to take to nice long water break and then you come back and do with a 7 on 7 half-field group of games and the first team to score wins, and you go through the process and play until one winning team remains, and all of the other teams have been knocked out and by the time the mini-tournament is over, you can declare your morning Champion….

By now it is about time for the that half-hour lunch and a half-hour of laying around and acting like you are taking a nap and that should take you up to 1pm and then it is time to go watch instructional films, until the time comes to return to the field for the afternoon session….

You can have the campers watch a series of instructional videos for an hour or so, and then before you go back outside, pop in the video highlight film of the games where the U.S. Women played and won this year’s 2019 World Cup…This ought to get the campers pumped for a lively afternoon of work when you go back outside and then when you film session is complete, time to get back out on the soccer field and into the afternoon heat….

For the afternoon session starting at around 2:30 or 3pm, have the girls go into the World Cup simulated game of one-one with the out front player on office, the second, or middle player on defense and the last back-line player in goal, but you can not use your hands…..This will make for good routine and you can get this simulated World Cup set of games, going on all over the field….You can have about 20 games going on at one time, you just need to get the cones set up properly…

Keep these games going for about an hour and you are again using just three players/campers at each set of goals, and the kid out front is on offense and when they score or the whistle blows, after a set time, the move to defense and then the previous defensive player becomes the floating goalie/keeper and when the whistle blows at the end of the allotted time, everyone rotates and the floating goalie, moves on to a new goal and becomes the offensive player…..

Going teach offense, defense and goalkeeping skills and also game management skills/position management skills, because when that whistle blows, you are going to have to know where you are going next…

You have this World Cup Tournament going on for about an hour, then more water and quick rest break for 15-20 minutes and then you go into a Penalty Kick Shootout Competition to end the day’s activities….

One shot is all you got and you have all of the campers surrounding the goal and looking on….If you miss you are out and you are done for the day….If you score, you stay in and continue on with the process of elimination…..Ones that scored on one side of the goal, with all campers seated on the sides and facing the goal, and the ones who missed on the other side of the goal, and keep the competition going until you have a winner….

You could have the Penalty Kick Shootout going with the shooter getting another chance if the keeper does not make a clean save and the ball come back, you could have that ball go LIVE and then go one-on-one with the shooter and the keeper, but that might take all day and you are better to work with the plan of “ONE SHOT, MAKE IT AND STAY IN THE COMPETITION, MISS YOUR SHOT AND YOU ARE DONE FOR THE DAY”, here at the end of the day……

At some point of this Finals Competition, let the kids that have been playing keeper, give them a chance to shoot too….

You close it out with one WINNER, and while the rest of the campers run 10 100’s to call it a day, the WINNER watches on, and stands tall with the Game Ball and does not have to run at the end of the day, with the other campers…

This was our Monday session, type it all up and do basically the same thing, Tuesday-Friday and have a Grand All-Stars Game of some sort, to close out the week on Friday…..

There you go, 300 Campers, at $200.00 per kid, and you just made yourself, $60,000.00…And be sure to invest in a real good and super-loud Mr. Microphone/Megaphone and with that loud sucker, you can run the whole show…