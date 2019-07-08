Sunday Afternoon/Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers rained out, but Martin moving on to Florida/Rockers unsettled and fall to Somerset/ER Legion team rolls past Mooresville/Dash turn off Frederick Keys/Royals best Braves/HiToms and C’heads OFF
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Lakewood BlueClaws Rained Out…
GSO Hoppers Mason Martin with 23 HR’s and 83 RBI, called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates Advanced A Bradenton Marauders team, in the Florida State League…(Breaking info on Mason Martin, courtesy of Bill Hass, at GSOHoppers.com.)
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Somerset Patriots 7, High Point Rockers 1
Rockers(41-30)/Patriots(42-28)
TOG-2:31/Attendance 1,882 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark
American Legion Baseball:
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Defeats Mooresville Post 66 in Blow Out Victory Thanks to Second Inning Boost
Final
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 12, Post 66 Mooresville 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 3 8 0 1 0 X X 12 12 0 MRSV 0 1 0 0 0 X X 1 3 3
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 9, Frederick Keys 7…(10 Innings)
Dash(45-37)/Keys(34-53)
TOG-3:35/Attendance 1,915 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 3, Danville Braves 1
Royals(9-10)/Braves(9-10)
TOG-2:56/Attendance 489 at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, Virginia
