Sunday Afternoon/Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers rained out, but Martin moving on to Florida/Rockers unsettled and fall to Somerset/ER Legion team rolls past Mooresville/Dash turn off Frederick Keys/Royals best Braves/HiToms and C’heads OFF

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Lakewood BlueClaws Rained Out…

GSO Hoppers Mason Martin with 23 HR’s and 83 RBI, called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates Advanced A Bradenton Marauders team, in the Florida State League…(Breaking info on Mason Martin, courtesy of Bill Hass, at GSOHoppers.com.)

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Somerset Patriots 7, High Point Rockers 1

Rockers(41-30)/Patriots(42-28)

TOG-2:31/Attendance 1,882 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Defeats Mooresville Post 66 in Blow Out Victory Thanks to Second Inning Boost

Final

Post 81 Eastern Randolph 12, Post 66 Mooresville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 3 8 0 1 0 X X 12 12 0 MRSV 0 1 0 0 0 X X 1 3 3

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 9, Frederick Keys 7…(10 Innings)

Dash(45-37)/Keys(34-53)

TOG-3:35/Attendance 1,915 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 3, Danville Braves 1

Royals(9-10)/Braves(9-10)

TOG-2:56/Attendance 489 at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, Virginia