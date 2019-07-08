Volunteers Needed AAU-Jr. Olypmics Track & Field Meet July 27-Aug 3:DePaul Mittman is waiting to hear from you!!!!!

**********See the BEST track and field talent in the nation!!**********

Your admission price: Free!

We are currently seeking volunteers for the 2019 AAU-Jr. Olympics National Championships. The meet will be held July 27 – August 3, 2019 at BB&T Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T State University. There is no pre-requisite for volunteering. This is also a great way for students to earn Service Learning Hours.

For Volunteer Information, Registration forms and Meet Schedules, contact: DePaul Mittman, AAU-JO Volunteer Coordinator:

Phone/Text: 336-255-3403; Email: depaulmittman@bellsouth.net

++++++++++2019 AAU-Jr. Olympics Spectator Ticket Prices++++++++++

Daily Admission:

$15.00

Package Admission:

$45.00

Volunteer Admission:

FREE

Volunteers: T-Shirt & Meals

FREE

$$$$$$$$$$ Volunteer: Work the event of your choice. Keep your money in your pocket! Reserve your spot today.$$$$$$$$$$$$