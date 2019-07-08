Volunteers Needed AAU-Jr. Olypmics Track & Field Meet July 27-Aug 3:DePaul Mittman is waiting to hear from you!!!!!
**********See the BEST track and field talent in the nation!!**********
Your admission price: Free!
We are currently seeking volunteers for the 2019 AAU-Jr. Olympics National Championships. The meet will be held July 27 – August 3, 2019 at BB&T Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T State University. There is no pre-requisite for volunteering. This is also a great way for students to earn Service Learning Hours.
For Volunteer Information, Registration forms and Meet Schedules, contact: DePaul Mittman, AAU-JO Volunteer Coordinator:
Phone/Text: 336-255-3403; Email: depaulmittman@bellsouth.net
++++++++++2019 AAU-Jr. Olympics Spectator Ticket Prices++++++++++
Daily Admission:
$15.00
Package Admission:
$45.00
Volunteer Admission:
FREE
Volunteers: T-Shirt & Meals
FREE
$$$$$$$$$$ Volunteer: Work the event of your choice. Keep your money in your pocket! Reserve your spot today.$$$$$$$$$$$$
