2019 Preseason All-State High School Football Team from NCPreps.com:Four Dudley Panthers named to this elite group
2019 NCPreps Preseason All-State Team
CLICK HERE to see all of the members of this All-State Football team from NCPreps.com…..
There are four Dudley Panthers on this NCPreps.com All-State Team…..No other reps from Guilford County….Wyman, Murphy, Page and Wall on here from James B. Dudley High School……
WR – Michael Wyman – Dudley HS
DL – Myles Murphy – Dudley HS
DL – Payton Page – Dudley HS
KR/PR – Mekhi Wall – Dudley HS
from nearby Guilford County, you have, RB – Ahmani Marshall – East Forsyth HS…
Also of interest, you have three Myers Park Mustangs on the offensive side of the ball….
QB – Drake Maye – Myers Park HS
WR – Muhsin Muhammad – Myers Park HS
WR – Porter Rooks – Myers Park HS
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.