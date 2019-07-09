2019 Preseason All-State High School Football Team from NCPreps.com:Four Dudley Panthers named to this elite group

2019 NCPreps Preseason All-State Team

CLICK HERE to see all of the members of this All-State Football team from NCPreps.com…..

There are four Dudley Panthers on this NCPreps.com All-State Team…..No other reps from Guilford County….Wyman, Murphy, Page and Wall on here from James B. Dudley High School……

WR – Michael Wyman – Dudley HS

DL – Myles Murphy – Dudley HS

DL – Payton Page – Dudley HS

KR/PR – Mekhi Wall – Dudley HS

from nearby Guilford County, you have, RB – Ahmani Marshall – East Forsyth HS…

Also of interest, you have three Myers Park Mustangs on the offensive side of the ball….

QB – Drake Maye – Myers Park HS

WR – Muhsin Muhammad – Myers Park HS

WR – Porter Rooks – Myers Park HS